wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Raw, Preview of Fatal Five-Way Main Event
September 23, 2019
– WWE Now has released this week’s Raw preview, looking at four things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see that video below:
– WWE also posted the following video with Sarah Schreiber looking at tonight’s Fatal Five-Way main event between Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Robert Roode. The winner of the match will face Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next week on Raw:
