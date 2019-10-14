wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Raw, Stock Down
October 14, 2019 | Posted by
– – WWE Now has posted its latest Raw preview, looking at four things to know before tonight’s Draft episode. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $69.62 on Monday, down $0.40 (0.57%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.11% on the day.
