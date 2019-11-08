wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Vince McMahon Promotes XFL Tickets

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Nikki Cross Smackdown

– The latest WWE Now preview for Smackdown is online with four things you need to know before the show. You can see it below:

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to promote the fact that XFL ticket are now on sale, posting:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Vince McMahon, WWE, XFL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading