WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Vince McMahon Promotes XFL Tickets
November 8, 2019
– The latest WWE Now preview for Smackdown is online with four things you need to know before the show. You can see it below:
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to promote the fact that XFL ticket are now on sale, posting:
For the love of football #XFL https://t.co/d0pFNOxKpw
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 8, 2019
