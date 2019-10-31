wrestling / News
WWE News: FOX Jokes About 24/7 Title For Basketball Fight, WWE Now on Natalya vs. Lacey Evans, The Miz Congratulates The Nationals
– The Twitter account for FOX Sports made a joke about the WWE’s 24/7 title while posting about the recent basketball game fight between Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Ben Simmons/Joel Embiid.
The quest to become 24/7 champion has gotten out of hand.
(via @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/W5H3XKweL9
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2019
– WWE Now has a new video looking at Natalya vs. Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel later today, as well as the reactions to the announcement:
– The Miz congratulated the Washington Nationals on their World Series win last night.
He wrote on Twitter: “I played my first @mlb Celebrity All-Star Game at Nationals Park. It was the first time I ever played on a Major League Field & I’ll never forget that moment. It was a childhood dream come true. So congrats @nationals AND NEEEWWWW World Series Champions! You are AWWWESOME!”
I played my first @mlb Celebrity All-Star Game at Nationals Park. It was the first time I ever played on a Major League Field & I’ll never forget that moment. It was a childhood dream come true. So congrats @nationals AND NEEEWWWW World Series Champions! You are AWWWESOME! pic.twitter.com/T5mnwmWyXz
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 31, 2019
