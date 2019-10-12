WWE News: FOX Memorializes The Wild Card Rule, Behind the Scenes of Lio Rush’s Title Win, Stock Up

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account memorialized the Wild Card rule in a new post on Twitter. You can see the post below. The Wild Card is dead with the Draft having kicked off on Smackdown:

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.02 on Friday, up $2.40 (3.5%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.21% on the day.

– WWE Performance Center posted a video looking behind the scenes of Lio Rush’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship win over Drew Gulak: