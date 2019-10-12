wrestling / News
WWE News: FOX Memorializes The Wild Card Rule, Behind the Scenes of Lio Rush’s Title Win, Stock Up
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE on FOX Twitter account memorialized the Wild Card rule in a new post on Twitter. You can see the post below. The Wild Card is dead with the Draft having kicked off on Smackdown:
The WWE on FOX Twitter account memorialized the Wilde Card rule in a new post on Twitter.
– WWE’s stock closed at $70.02 on Friday, up $2.40 (3.5%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.21% on the day.
– WWE Performance Center posted a video looking behind the scenes of Lio Rush’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship win over Drew Gulak:
More Trending Stories
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It