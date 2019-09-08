WWE News: FOX Promoting Smackdown During NFL Game, Triple H Sending Title Belt to US Open Champion, Clip of Ultimo Dragon’s WWE Debut

– The FOX Network is escalating its promotional push for the upcoming debut of Smackdown on the network next month. Earlier during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins NFL Game, FOX started running in-game promo spots for the WWE program. You can check out an image of the promo spot that was shown during the game and shared on Twitter below.

Smackdown will debut on FOX on Friday, October 4. The event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The show will also mark Smackdown’s 20th anniversary.

To those who wonder when WWE Smackdown is moving to Fox here you go. pic.twitter.com/MFko1Xc3ge — ➡️Look into the eyes of the Panther⬅️ (@grodhome) September 8, 2019

– Earlier today on Twitter, WWE executive Triple H congratulated US Open women’s champion Bianca Andreescu. WWE is going to send her a new WWE Raw Women’s Champion title belt with custom places for her victory.

Triple wrote, “Her first appearance in the US Open. Her first grand slam title. The first Canadian to win the #USOpen. And now her first WWE RAW Women’s Championship to celebrate!” You can check out Triple H’s tweet and a photo of the custom title he’s sending to Andreescu below.

And now her first @WWE Raw Women’s Championship to celebrate! Congrats @Bandreescu_! #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8mFoLThsYt — Triple H (@TripleH) September 8, 2019

– WWE released a vintage Smackdown clip today featuring the WWE debut of Ultimo Dragon from June 26, 2003. You can check out that clip below.