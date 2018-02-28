 

WWE News: Fox Sports Executives in Attendance at Smackdown, Rusev & Lana On Rusev’s Continued Smackdown Absence, New Brie Bella Mommy Video

February 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reports that Fox Sports executives were in attendance at last night’s WWE Smackdown. Fox is reportedly interested in negotiating for the WWE TV rights. Fox is also negotiating to keep the UFC rights. It should also be noted that UFC owner IMG-WME represents WWE, so they could offer a package deal for both parties to FOX or another broadcast partner as a package deal.

– Rusev & Lana posted the following about Rusev not bring used on Smackdown…

– Here is the latest episode of Brie Bella’s “Total Mommy” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel…

