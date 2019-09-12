wrestling / News
WWE News: Francine Launches New Podcast, Latest Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville Donut Episodes
September 11, 2019
– WWE and ECW alumna Francine has launched her own podcast. You can listen to the first episode of the Queen Extreme podcast below:
– Mandy Rose And Sonya Deville posted the latest episodes of their Damandyz Donuts series, which you can see below. The first features them trying Joe’s Pizza in New York City, and the second has them visiting O’s Donuts in Norfolk, Virginia:
