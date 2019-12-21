wrestling / News

WWE News: Front Office Sports Looks at WWE Marketing Approach, Titus O’Neil Delivering Toys to Children, Mauro Ranallo and Oney Lorcan Celebrate Birthdays

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Front Office Sports published an article looking at the WWE approach to marketing and having a “one stop” approach. Per the article, WWE revealed that the company quadrupled its total revenue for brand partnerships going back to 2011.

– WWE released some photos of Titus O’Neil delivering toys to underprivileged children in Tampa, Florida. You can check out those photos below.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo turns 50 years old.
* 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan turns 34 years old.
* Otis turns 28 years old.
* Superstar Primo Colon turns 37.
* Former World Wrestling Entertainment The Patriot (aka Del Wilkes) turns 58
* Today is also the birthday of late former Superstar Outlaw Ron Bass. He would’ve been 71 years old.

