WWE News: Front Office Sports Looks at WWE Marketing Approach, Titus O’Neil Delivering Toys to Children, Mauro Ranallo and Oney Lorcan Celebrate Birthdays

– Front Office Sports published an article looking at the WWE approach to marketing and having a “one stop” approach. Per the article, WWE revealed that the company quadrupled its total revenue for brand partnerships going back to 2011.

– WWE released some photos of Titus O’Neil delivering toys to underprivileged children in Tampa, Florida. You can check out those photos below.

Today is all about The #JoyOfGiving!! @TitusONeilWWE and some very generous community members have donated and delivered holiday gifts to under privileged communities in #Tampa. Congrats on your new bike 🚲 Christian!! pic.twitter.com/Yy006MErVi — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2019

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo turns 50 years old.

* 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan turns 34 years old.

* Otis turns 28 years old.

* Superstar Primo Colon turns 37.

* Former World Wrestling Entertainment The Patriot (aka Del Wilkes) turns 58

* Today is also the birthday of late former Superstar Outlaw Ron Bass. He would’ve been 71 years old.