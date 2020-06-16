WWE News: Post-Raw Footage of Randy Orton’s Attack on Christian, FS1 to Air Survivor Series 2018 on June 30, More Raw Video Highlights

– As previously reported, Christian appeared on last night’s Raw. Randy Orton challenged Christian to an unsanctioned match. However, Ric Flair showed up and gave a low blow to Christian. This allowed Orton to punt Christian to get the win. Following the show, some post-show footage was released of Orton watching Christian get stretchered out of the WWE Performance Center. You can check out that clip below.

– FOX Sports 1 (FS1) will air WWE Survivor Series 2018 on Tuesday, June 30. The event featured Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. The card was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check out those clips below last night’s show featured appearances by Christian and Big Show.





























