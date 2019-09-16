WWE News: Full Clash of Champions Watch-Along, Fire & Desire React to Clash Loss

– WWE has posted the full Watch-Along video for Sunday night’s Clash of Champions. You can see the video below Cathy Kelley, Ali, Matt Hardy, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Kassius Ohno, Chelsea Green, Vic Joseph, Heath Slater and more watching and commenting on the show:

– The company also shared video of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose reacting to their loss to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the show. The two say that despite their loss, they’re the total package and what’s best for business: