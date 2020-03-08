wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show, AJ Styles Hypes No DQ Match
March 8, 2020 | Posted by
– The full Kickoff Show for Elimination Chamber is now online. You can check out the hour-long pre-show video below:
– AJ Styles posted to Twitter to hype up his No Disqualification match with Aleister Black for tonight’s show:
Tonight is just a bump in the road to MOTHER-LOVIN MONDAY NIGHT!
Get out of the way or get run through…@LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE #TheOC #WWEChamber
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 8, 2020
