WWE News: Full Grit & Glory Segment With Big E, Beth Phoenix Set for The Bump Next Week
February 24, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released the full Grit and Glory segment from today’s episode of The Bump with Samoa Joe interviewing Big E:
– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be a guest on The Bump next week:
NEXT WEDNESDAY on #WWETheBump
WWE Hall of Famer and the voice of #WWENXT@TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/wkY6AH6s2N
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 24, 2021
