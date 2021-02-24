wrestling / News

WWE News: Full Grit & Glory Segment With Big E, Beth Phoenix Set for The Bump Next Week

February 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Big E. Payback WWE

– WWE released the full Grit and Glory segment from today’s episode of The Bump with Samoa Joe interviewing Big E:

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be a guest on The Bump next week:

