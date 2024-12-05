wrestling / News
WWE News: Full History of CM Punk & Roman Reigns, Vault Releases Full Paul Heyman Documentary, The Rock Surprises a Young Fan
– WWE Playlist showcased the history between Roman Reigns and CM Punk:
– WWE Vault released the complete, Ladies and Gentlemen, My Name Is Paul Heyman documentary:
– BBC released a video of The Rock surprising a young fan for his charity fundraising efforts:
