WWE News: Full History of CM Punk & Roman Reigns, Vault Releases Full Paul Heyman Documentary, The Rock Surprises a Young Fan

December 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Playlist showcased the history between Roman Reigns and CM Punk:

– WWE Vault released the complete, Ladies and Gentlemen, My Name Is Paul Heyman documentary:

– BBC released a video of The Rock surprising a young fan for his charity fundraising efforts:

