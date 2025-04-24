wrestling / News

WWE News: Full LFG Panel From WWE World, Randy Orton’s Most Furious Moments, Vaul Shares Full Rey Mysterio Documentary

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE LFG Logo Spoiler, WWE Superstar Sunday Image Credit: WWE

– The full WWE LFG panel from WWE World during WrestleMania Weekend is now available:

The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T and Mickie James reveal behind-the-scenes stories and secrets of WWE LFG during a must-see WWE LFG panel at WWE World. Watch WWE LFG Sunday night at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.

– WWE Playlist showcased Randy Orton’s most furious moments:

– WWE Vault released the full documentary of Rey Mysterio: The Life of a Masked Man

Rey Mysterio sits down for an in-depth conversation about his legendary career, from his beginnings in Mexico to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

