WWE News: Full Mark Henry vs. Big Show Survivor Series 2011 Match, Executive Discusses Localizing Content

– WWE posted the full match between Mark Henry and Big Show at Survivor Series 2011 for the World Heavyweight Championship to YouTube, as you can see below. Show defeated Henry by disqualification after Henry delivered a low blow, retaining his title. After the match, Show took Henry down and did a steel chair-assisted leg drop onto Henry’s leg before leaving:

– WWE VP and General Manager for Greater China Jay Li recently discussed the company’s strategy for delivering localized content. CNBC International posted a video of Li discussing the importance of getting the right content to the right consumer and how they identify partners in China to help them do that. You can see the video below: