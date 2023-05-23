wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to Play Tomorrow on The Bump, Downstait’s Zach Call on Creating WWE Entrance Themes
– Tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump will feature the full interview of Cathy Kelly with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from last night’s Raw. The new episode debuts tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST.
Last night at #WWERaw, @catherinekelley sat down with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn, to discuss their upcoming match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at #WWENOC.
Check out the full interview TOMORROW at 1pm ET on #WWETheBump! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0n58jxmVw7
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 23, 2023
– Chris Van Vliet spoke to Downstait’s Zach Call about creating entrance themes for WWE:
