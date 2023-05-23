wrestling / News

WWE News: Full Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to Play Tomorrow on The Bump, Downstait’s Zach Call on Creating WWE Entrance Themes

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 5-15-23 Kevin Owens Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

Tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump will feature the full interview of Cathy Kelly with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from last night’s Raw. The new episode debuts tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST.

– Chris Van Vliet spoke to Downstait’s Zach Call about creating entrance themes for WWE:

