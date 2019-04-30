wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Video of Firefly Funhouse Segment on Raw, Rey Mysterio’s Son Appears Again
April 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the full video of the second Firefly Fun House segment of Bray Wyatt’s new character. You can see the video below:
– Rey Mysterio’s son Dominick, who appeared in several segments on Smackdown during the build to WrestleMania, was in a new segment on tonight’s Raw. Dominick appeared backstage in a backstage segment and was referenced by Samoa Joe in a promo, in which he said Dominick looked ashamed of how his father lost at WrestleMania. He also appeared on the stage to celebrate with Rey after the latter beat Samoa Joe in a non-title match.
