WWE News: Full Video of The Undertaker on Hot Ones, Playlist Features The Undertaker vs. The McMahons, Preview of The Undertaker on Broken Skull Sessions

– First We Feast has released the full episode of The Undertaker on Hot Ones, where he takes on the challenge of being interviewed by Sean Evans while eating incredibly hot, spicy chicken wings. That video is available below:

– WWE Playlist showcased The Undertaker vs. The McMahons, which you can see here:

– Finally, WWE released a new preview clip for The Undertaker on Broken Skull Sessions. That episode debuts on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 22. It will be available on demand at 10:00 am EST.