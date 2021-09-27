wrestling / News
WWE News: Full WWE Extreme Rules Video Highlights, Note On Upcoming Live Event In Puerto Rico
September 27, 2021
– The following WWE Extreme Rules highlights are now available from WWE:
– WWE will hold a live event on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and the show is set to feature Roman Reigns, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and many more.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that an executive order was issued locally on September 14, which stated that children under 12 were not allowed to attend “mass events”, which could presumably impact attendance at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
