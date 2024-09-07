wrestling / News
WWE News: Funaki Visits Performance Center, SmackDown LowDown Highlights
September 7, 2024
– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Funaki visited the WWE Performance Center during the week.
– WWE released highlights for today’s SmackDown LowDown:
