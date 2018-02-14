WWE News: The Future Of WWE Blu-rays Up In The Air, WWE Stars Celebrate Valentine’s Day

– The future of WWE Blu-rays has been up in the air after several titles were pulled due to bad sales, costs associated with production and weak support from retailers. According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE Home Video distributor Warner Bros. may have taken most, if not all, of the WWE Blu-ray titles out of print. This likely means that there will be no new WWE Blu-ray copies produced. It has not been confirmed that they have ceased production on all future WWE Blu-rays as WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that it appears to only affect the back catalog of titles; there should be confirmation on the status of the WrestleMania 34 Blu-ray soon. WWE has released a WrestleMania Blu-ray every year since WrestleMania 24.

– Stephanie McMahon, Natalya, Sheamus, and Alexa Bliss posted the following Valentine’s Day messages on Twitter…

Thank You for my GORGEOUS flowers @TripleH! I Love You more than I could ever put in to words… #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/13HkRC98ag — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 14, 2018