WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Praises Bianca Belair vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Arturo Ruas Vignette, WWE Begins Holiday Tour Tonight

– Last night’s episode of NXT featured the debut of Shotzi Blackheart, who suffered a loss to Bianca BelAir. In a post on Twitter, WWN Live’s Gabe Sapolsky called it a dream match.

He wrote: “Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bianca Belair is a dream match in my book #NXTonUSA. Merry Christmas! Shotzi Blackheart makes her #NXTonUSA debut! Thank you for everything you did in EVOLVE, Shotzi! You set the foudation for the women’s dvision. Shotzi vs Brandi Lauren feud was a highlight of EVOLVE in 2019! Watch it on Club WWN at https://WWNLive.com”

– Last night’s episode of NXT also featured a coming soon video for Arturo Ruas, which you can see below.

– WWE officially kicks off their holiday tour today with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here are the dates:

Thursday 12/26 Raw in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Thursday 12/26 Smackdown in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center.

Friday 12/27 Raw in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena.

Friday 12/27 Friday Night Smackdown broadcast in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

Saturday 12/28 Raw in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.

Saturday 12/28 Smackdown in Toronto, Ontario Canada at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Sunday 12/29 Raw in Hershey, PA at the Giant Center.

Monday 12/30 Monday Night Raw broadcast in Hartford, CT at the XL Center.