wrestling / News
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Praises Bianca Belair vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Arturo Ruas Vignette, WWE Begins Holiday Tour Tonight
– Last night’s episode of NXT featured the debut of Shotzi Blackheart, who suffered a loss to Bianca BelAir. In a post on Twitter, WWN Live’s Gabe Sapolsky called it a dream match.
He wrote: “Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bianca Belair is a dream match in my book #NXTonUSA. Merry Christmas! Shotzi Blackheart makes her #NXTonUSA debut! Thank you for everything you did in EVOLVE, Shotzi! You set the foudation for the women’s dvision. Shotzi vs Brandi Lauren feud was a highlight of EVOLVE in 2019! Watch it on Club WWN at https://WWNLive.com”
Shotzi Blackheart vs. Bianca Belair is a dream match in my book #NXTonUSA
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) December 26, 2019
Merry Christmas! Shotzi Blackheart makes her #NXTonUSA debut!
Thank you for everything you did in EVOLVE, Shotzi! You set the foudation for the women’s dvision.
Shotzi vs Brandi Lauren feud was a highlight of EVOLVE in 2019!
Watch it on Club WWN at https://t.co/0QqkZE63PL https://t.co/LIOJRkD53G
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) December 26, 2019
– Last night’s episode of NXT also featured a coming soon video for Arturo Ruas, which you can see below.
– WWE officially kicks off their holiday tour today with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here are the dates:
Thursday 12/26 Raw in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
Thursday 12/26 Smackdown in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center.
Friday 12/27 Raw in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena.
Friday 12/27 Friday Night Smackdown broadcast in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.
Saturday 12/28 Raw in Baltimore, Maryland at the Royal Farms Arena.
Saturday 12/28 Smackdown in Toronto, Ontario Canada at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Sunday 12/29 Raw in Hershey, PA at the Giant Center.
Monday 12/30 Monday Night Raw broadcast in Hartford, CT at the XL Center.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses How He Thinks Talents in WWE Are Overproduced, How Wrestlers in AEW Are Allowed to Create Their Own Promos
- Justin Credible On Why His WWE Run Didn’t Work Out, Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Watch Wrestling
- King Corbin on When He Found Out He’d Be Kurt Angle’s Last Opponent, The Match Being His Top Moment of 2019
- Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indy Wrestler G-Raver and Vendors Due to Derogatory Shirt