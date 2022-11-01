wrestling / News

WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights

November 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington.

– WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
















