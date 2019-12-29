wrestling / News

WWE News: Photo Gallery for 2019 Title Victories, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Finn Balor Portrait, Anniversary of Jushin Liger vs. Rey Mysterio

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE.com released a photo gallery featuring all the title victories of 2019. You can check out some of those photos below. The full gallery is available at the above link.

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas has been released, featuring artist Rob Schamberger creating a portrait for “Prince” Finn Balor. you can check out that video below.

– Today is the 23rd anniversary of WCW Starrcade 1996, which featured Rey Mysterio vs. Jushin Liger. You can check out some footage the WWE Network account released from the match below. Liger is set to retire with the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Finn Balor, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading