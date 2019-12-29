wrestling / News
WWE News: Photo Gallery for 2019 Title Victories, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Finn Balor Portrait, Anniversary of Jushin Liger vs. Rey Mysterio
– WWE.com released a photo gallery featuring all the title victories of 2019. You can check out some of those photos below. The full gallery is available at the above link.
Here's EVERY championship victory of 2019!
Which was YOUR favorite? 🤔https://t.co/V4L5FeAFZE
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2019
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas has been released, featuring artist Rob Schamberger creating a portrait for “Prince” Finn Balor. you can check out that video below.
– Today is the 23rd anniversary of WCW Starrcade 1996, which featured Rey Mysterio vs. Jushin Liger. You can check out some footage the WWE Network account released from the match below. Liger is set to retire with the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome.
2️⃣3️⃣years ago today, @reymysterio squared off with #JushinLiger at #Starrcade 1996! pic.twitter.com/yCFS6RqZUI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other