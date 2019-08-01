wrestling / News

WWE News: Gangrel Working at WWE Performance Center, Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs.

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gangrel

– The NXT recruits better keep their garlic at hand, because there’s a vampire at the WWE Performance Center this week in Gangrel. The Attitude Era star is guest coaching at the PC this week, as noted via the Performance Center’s Twitter account:

– Next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which airs Tuesday on USA Network, has the following synopsis:

“Mike struggles with his new “good guy” image in the WWE. Maryse wants Mike to be a better listener.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gangrel, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading