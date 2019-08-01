wrestling / News
WWE News: Gangrel Working at WWE Performance Center, Synopsis For Next Week’s Miz & Mrs.
August 1, 2019 | Posted by
– The NXT recruits better keep their garlic at hand, because there’s a vampire at the WWE Performance Center this week in Gangrel. The Attitude Era star is guest coaching at the PC this week, as noted via the Performance Center’s Twitter account:
Get-to-know one of our guest coaches at the #WWEPC this week, @gangrel13! pic.twitter.com/raVRR4mioD
— Performance Center (@WWEPC) August 1, 2019
– Next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which airs Tuesday on USA Network, has the following synopsis:
“Mike struggles with his new “good guy” image in the WWE. Maryse wants Mike to be a better listener.”
More Trending Stories
- Three Different Companies Reportedly Talking To Davey Boy Smith Jr, Bellator Interested
- Details On Why WWE Decided Now Was The Time To Hire Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff
- Ken Shamrock On Whether Vince McMahon Holds a Grudge Over His WWE Departure, Possible Hall of Fame Induction
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Reports He Banned Scott Steiner From Doing Interviews Over His Language