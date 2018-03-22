wrestling / News
WWE News: Gargano & Ciampa Comment on Last Night’s Brawl on NXT TV, WWE Hypes Ricochet’s Debut, Baron Corbin Teases Making an Impact At WrestleMania
– On last night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano appeared in the crowd and attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Thru two briefly brawled until Gargano was taken away by security. They both commented on Twitter…
Posterboard: $2.00
Ticket: $25.00
Finally punching atProjectCiampa in the face after 10 months: … PRICELESS.
This is only the beginning.. I promise. pic.twitter.com/YuVoCWhmDa
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 22, 2018
Only an absolute coward attacks a man from behind.
This is completely unacceptable atWWENXT and atRealKingRegal.
I am the single greatest talent in the history of this company. I shouldn't have to worry about fans attacking me at my place of work. pic.twitter.com/OKEuoFg7x5
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 22, 2018
– WWE ran the following video on last night’s NXT, hyping Ricochet’s debut…
– WWE posted the following video, where Baron Corbin promises to make an impact at WrestleMania…
The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE knows exactly where he plans to make the most IMPACT at @WrestleMania… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/JNR5GVT3kz
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2018