WWE News: Gargano & Ciampa Comment on Last Night’s Brawl on NXT TV, WWE Hypes Ricochet’s Debut, Baron Corbin Teases Making an Impact At WrestleMania

– On last night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano appeared in the crowd and attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Thru two briefly brawled until Gargano was taken away by security. They both commented on Twitter…

Posterboard: $2.00

Ticket: $25.00

Finally punching atProjectCiampa in the face after 10 months: … PRICELESS. This is only the beginning.. I promise. pic.twitter.com/YuVoCWhmDa — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 22, 2018

Only an absolute coward attacks a man from behind. This is completely unacceptable atWWENXT and atRealKingRegal. I am the single greatest talent in the history of this company. I shouldn't have to worry about fans attacking me at my place of work. pic.twitter.com/OKEuoFg7x5 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 22, 2018

– WWE ran the following video on last night’s NXT, hyping Ricochet’s debut…

– WWE posted the following video, where Baron Corbin promises to make an impact at WrestleMania…