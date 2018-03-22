 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Gargano & Ciampa Comment on Last Night’s Brawl on NXT TV, WWE Hypes Ricochet’s Debut, Baron Corbin Teases Making an Impact At WrestleMania

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Johnny Gargano NXT TV NXT Live Event

– On last night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano appeared in the crowd and attacked Tommaso Ciampa. Thru two briefly brawled until Gargano was taken away by security. They both commented on Twitter…

– WWE ran the following video on last night’s NXT, hyping Ricochet’s debut…

– WWE posted the following video, where Baron Corbin promises to make an impact at WrestleMania…

article topics :

Johnny Gargano, NXT, Tomasso Ciampa, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading