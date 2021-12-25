wrestling / News
WWE News: Gauntlet Competitors Hype Tonight’s Match, Natalya’s Assistant Releases a Statement
December 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match competitors spoke about tonight’s matchup and wanting to earn a shot at the Intercontinental title. Tonight’s show will air on the FOX Network at 8:00 pm ET. You can check out that video of the gauntlet competitors hyping the match up below:
– Now that Natalya has received another Guinness World Record, her assistant released the following statement on her behalf via Twitter
I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown, as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays!🎄 pic.twitter.com/Mng7HkIUfa
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Claimed He Has Footage That Could Get Paige Fired From WWE
- Jim Cornette Complains About Fan Getting Ejected From AEW Dynamite For Transphobic Sign
- Anthony Ogogo Reportedly Had Heat Over Social Media Shots at Jonathan Gresham
- Hook and Cody Rhodes Have Altercation After AEW Tapings (VIDEO)