WWE News: Gauntlet Match Participants Arrive at Raw, Seth Rollins Is Tired of Being Unappreciated, Upcoming Flashback Friday Themes

– WWE has posted video of the participants in tonight’s Gauntlet Match arriving at Raw. You can see the video below with Mike Rome talking about tonight’s Raw and showing footage of John Cena, Elias, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and The Miz appearing at the arena.

– WWE also posted video of Rollins talking with Rome about tonight’s match. Rollins said that the Gauntlet Match is one more chance for him to show the world that he’s the best. He said that he worked his way into the Elimination Chamber and is ready to win the Gauntlet. Talking about the Chamber, he notes that he wasn’t even on the show, much less in the match, and had been saddled with Jason Jordan but wanted to branch out on his own. He said he’s tired of being underappreciated but is going to make it to WrestleMania 34.

– WWE has set the following themese for the next several weeks worth of Flashback Friday on the WWE Network:

* February 23rd: WWE Network Turns 4

* March 2nd: Debuts & Firsts (March Edition)

* March 9th: WWE Women’s Day

* March 16th: The Luck of The Irish

* March 23rd: WCW’s Lasting Legacy

* March 30th: April Fool’s Weekend Begins