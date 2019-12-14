wrestling / News
WWE News: George Barrios Thinks Free Network Tier Is a ‘Great Experience,’ Curt Hawkins Reviews Figuarts, List This! Showcases 19 Records for This Year
– Yahoo! Finance has an article on WWE Co-President George Barrios speaking about the launch of the free tier for the WWE Network at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Dec. 9. Barrios stated the following:
“We think it’s a great experience for those fans who are not subscribers, which is great.We want to engage deeper with them, we’re going to give them the best short-form experience on this. Number two, we think if you’re on the fence about becoming a subscriber, living in that environment will make the transition easier for you.”
– The Major WF Podcast channel released a new video of Curt Hawkins reviewing the SH Figuarts line of WWE figures. You can check out that video below.
– World Wrestling Entertainment released a new List This! video showcasing 19 records for this year in the promotion. You can check out that video clip below.
From title reigns to historic moments, it was a record-breaking year in WWE. #WWEListThis pic.twitter.com/8Ukvw9M8xa
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2019
