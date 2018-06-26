WWE News: GLOW Stars Appear on Smackdown, Ronda Rousey in New Twizzlers Ad

– The stars of GLOW appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown in a backstage segment with Naomi and Lana. You can see video of the segment below, which features the cast talking about being on the show and star Alison Brie slipping into her character’s Russian gimmick Zoya the Destroyer to interact with Lana:

– Here is a new ad for Twizzlers featuring Ronda Rousey: