WWE News: Goldberg Appears on ESPN’s College Game Day, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made an appearance on ESPN’s College Game Day yesterday for the Michigan vs. Georgia Bulldogs game. Goldberg used to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. You can see some clips of Goldberg’s appearance for the show below:
.@Goldberg rolled into @CollegeGameDay rocking the custom SEC Title! pic.twitter.com/MksxxWlbC5
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2021
It looks like @Goldberg could still play for @GeorgiaFootball 😮 pic.twitter.com/m1Skjqfrx5
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021
"Uga is angry. Uga is angry and hungry."
Goldberg really liked Corso's pick for the Michigan-Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/eOsXOQEmE5
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021
Former WWE wrestler Goldberg, who played football for Georgia, was the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay. He picked Georgia (of course) And pulled the WWE Georgia belt out on set. pic.twitter.com/lDbi1fwpkp
— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) December 31, 2021
– Below are some highlights from last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live. SmackDown last night served as a best of show looking at highlights for the year 2021:
