WWE News: Goldberg Appears on ESPN’s College Game Day, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Goldberg WWE Raw

– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made an appearance on ESPN’s College Game Day yesterday for the Michigan vs. Georgia Bulldogs game. Goldberg used to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. You can see some clips of Goldberg’s appearance for the show below:

– Below are some highlights from last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live. SmackDown last night served as a best of show looking at highlights for the year 2021:






