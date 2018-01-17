 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Episode of Amazon Show Airs on Friday, Mojo Rawley & Tye Dillinger Trade Barbs on Twitter

January 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg

The Goldberg-featuring episode of Amazon’s The Grand Tour will air on the streaming service this Friday. You can see a trailer and synopsis for the episode below:

“It’s a gas, gas, gas: In this episode Richard Hammond and James May work out that the average motorist loses 36 days of their lives filling up with fuel and vow to do something about itusing their skill and ingenuity to invent a system for filling up on the move. Also in this show; Hammond is at the Eboladrome track to test a new, hardcore version of the Lamborghini Huracan called the Performante and Jeremy Clarkson tells the story behind one of motorsport’s greatest battles; the epic struggle between the mighty Audi Quattros and the underdog Lancia 037s in the 1983 world rally championship. Plus, Celebrity Face Off finds the world’s fastest person who makes a living hitting or strangling other men, as boxer Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head against WWE star Bill Goldberg.”

– Mojo Rawley and Tye Dillinger traded shots on Twitter after Rawley blamed the referee for his loss to Bobby Roode in the WWE United States Championship Tournament semfinals last night:

article topics :

Goldberg, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading