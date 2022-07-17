wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Looks at His Journey in New Biography Clip, Happy Corbin Comments on Old NFL Photos of Himself & Pat McAfee
July 17, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new clip previewing tonight’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends featuring Goldberg. You can check out the new clip below:
– Happy Corbin commented on some photos WWE tweeted showing himself and Pat McAfee in their NFL days. He wrote, “19.5 inch neck and 330lbs. Fueled by pizza, milkshakes and pancakes. Also benched 500+”
Corbin will face McAfee in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesee. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.
19.5 inch neck and 330lbs. Fueled by pizza, milkshakes and pancakes
Also benched 500+ https://t.co/yEizzwz4We
— mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 17, 2022
