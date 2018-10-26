Quantcast

 

WWE News: Goldberg Posts Throwback Photo, Latest Battle of the Brands, WWE Promoting Evolution With New GIPHY Stickers

October 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg

– Goldberg posted a throwback photo to his childhood on Instagram.

– Here’s the latest edition of UpUpDownDown’s “Battle of the Brands” with Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods.

– WWE has revealed new GIPHY stickers just in time for Sunday’s Evolution PPV.

