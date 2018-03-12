WWE News: Goldberg Returning To The Goldbergs, Vince McMahon Remembers Mae Young, Bobby Roode and Randy Orton Comment On Fastlane Match

– PWInsider reports that Goldberg is set to return to the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs on March 21 at 8 PM ET. He will once again play Coach Nick Mellor in “The Scrunchie Rule.”

Here’s a synopsis: Goldberg as Mellor and his on-screen brother, Coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen) have a strained relationship, even temporarily moving into the Goldberg’s house when brothers Adam and Barry Goldberg are away for a weekend. Leave it to Super Mom Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) for reuniting the coaching brothers and making them work through their differences and finding each other. At the conclusion of the “Scrunchie Rule” episode, the coaching brothers, the Goldberg parents, and Goldberg siblings realize, “That’s the thing about the people in your life whether you’re forced to be together or find each other on your own, there’s gonna be ups and downs. And, when you’re willing to work through it all, even the most difficult changes, nothing can tear you apart. Not a fight with your roommate. Not the pain you feel when watching your kids leave the house. Because in the end, the love between all of you will never be lost.”

Executive producer Adam F. Goldberg said: “(Bill) Goldberg is a legit comedic genius. We sit in our writing sessions and continuously think of ways to add to our show. One day, a writer kiddingly said, ‘we should get (wrestler) Goldberg on our show.’ I said, ‘that’s it, and that’s no joke! We love him!’”

Bill Goldberg added: “I get to inject and infuse most, if not all, of the sayings the coaches throughout my entire career used to utter or yell at me. It was kind of an homage of all the people who turned me into Goldberg throughout the years. It was really cool to yell and scream like they did to me. It was difficult to stop laughing between takes.”

– In a post on Twitter, Vince McMahon remembered WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young.

Remembering the trail-blazing, unbreakable WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/WqI2MAaQqi — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 12, 2018

– Both Bobby Roode and Randy Orton commented on their match at last night’s Fastlane event.