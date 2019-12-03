wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Set for Episode 2 of The Broken Skull Sessions, New Day and Sheamus Set for After the Bell, Andrade Lists His Accomplishments
– WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Goldberg confirmed on Twitter this week that Austin will be interviewing Goldberg for the next episode of The Broken Skull Sessions. you can check out Austin’s announcement below.
Thanks once again to everybody who watched the debut episode of #BrokenSkullSessions w @undertaker on @WWENetwork. @WWE
As for episode #2 goes…who’s NEXT?!?
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 3, 2019
Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?! https://t.co/aw8i6Gqo2r
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) December 3, 2019
OH HELL YEAH!!! #BrokenSkullSessions RT @Goldberg: Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?! pic.twitter.com/R8iXth6U2B
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 3, 2019
– WWE has confirmed that Sheamus and New Day will be the guests on this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves.
– Following Raw, Andrade was featured in a video where he lists off his wins and accomplishments in WWE. You can check out that video below.
