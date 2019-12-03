wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Set for Episode 2 of The Broken Skull Sessions, New Day and Sheamus Set for After the Bell, Andrade Lists His Accomplishments

December 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Goldberg confirmed on Twitter this week that Austin will be interviewing Goldberg for the next episode of The Broken Skull Sessions. you can check out Austin’s announcement below.

– WWE has confirmed that Sheamus and New Day will be the guests on this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves.

– Following Raw, Andrade was featured in a video where he lists off his wins and accomplishments in WWE. You can check out that video below.

