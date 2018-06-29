Quantcast

 

WWE News: Goldberg Shares Throwback Photo With Undertaker, The Rock Creates & Shares A Spotify Workout Playlist, Lana Hangs out In Tokyo

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The Rock WrestleMania 32 Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock created a workout playlist on Spotify to workout to, and shared it on Twitter…

– Here is Lana hanging out in Tokyo while WWE is in town.

– Goldberg posted the following “throwbackThursday” photo with The Undertaker at Royal Rumble 2017.

#tbt Close encounter…… @wwe #Taker #spear #whosnext #jackhammer #everyoneisnext

A post shared by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on

