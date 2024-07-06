– WWE released a video of Goldberg vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan on WCW Monday nitro, which took place 26 years ago today on July 6, 1998. Goldberg beat Hogan to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. You can check out that video below:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s WWE SmackDown in three minutes:

– Here is the updated NXT live event schedule for the rest of July, August, and September:

* Friday, July 19 – Citrus Springs, Florida – Citrus Springs Community Center

* Saturday, July 20 – Gainesville, Florida – The MLK Center

* Friday, August 9 – Melbourne, Florida – Melbourne Auditorium

* Friday, September 13 – Lakeland, FLorida – The Armory