wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg vs. Hulk Hogan Video, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Updated NXT Live Event Schedule

July 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Goldberg 22716 WWE Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of Goldberg vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan on WCW Monday nitro, which took place 26 years ago today on July 6, 1998. Goldberg beat Hogan to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. You can check out that video below:

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s WWE SmackDown in three minutes:

– Here is the updated NXT live event schedule for the rest of July, August, and September:

* Friday, July 19 – Citrus Springs, Florida – Citrus Springs Community Center
* Saturday, July 20 – Gainesville, Florida – The MLK Center
* Friday, August 9 – Melbourne, Florida – Melbourne Auditorium
* Friday, September 13 – Lakeland, FLorida – The Armory

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, NXT, WCW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading