WWE News: Goldberg Featured In New WWE Top 10, The Bella Twins Share Labor Advice

– In the newest edition of WWE Top 10, the focus is on Goldberg dominating big opponents. The video looks at Goldberg defying the odds against superstars like the Big Show, Mark Henry, and more.

Goldberg is scheduled for a matchup with another big WWE superstar in Drew McIntyre, but it’s unknown whether WWE could change plans after McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19. The current WWE Champion is set to comment on the situation on tonight’s edition of RAW.

– The Bella Twins recently appeared on the Daily Pop and shared some labor advice with co-host Morgan Stewart. You can watch the video below.