WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”

– WWE Shop has three new Bobby Lashley T-shirts available. You can check them out here.

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Sheamus: