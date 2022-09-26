wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WCW Wrestling Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”

– WWE Shop has three new Bobby Lashley T-shirts available. You can check them out here.

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Sheamus:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Canvas 2 Canvas, Goldberg, Sheamus, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading