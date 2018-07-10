WWE News: Goldust Gives Post-Surgery Update, ESPN Auctioning Off WrestleMania 35 Experience Package

– Goldust took to Twitter to give fans an update following his knee surgery on Tuesday. You can see the post below, in which the WWE star says he actually had two knee surgeries and they were successful:

– ESPN is auctioning off an “Ultimate Wrestlemania 35 Experience” package. The auction will benefit the V Foundation and is here. The package includes:

* Attend Wrestlemania 35 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

* Access to VIP pre-event reception, complete with guest appearance by WWE Superstars

* Signed WWE Championship Title Belt

* Merchandise Swag bags

* Two nights’ hotel accomodations and airfare

As of this writing, the auction is at $3,383 with seven-plus days remaining.