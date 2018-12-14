WWE News: Goldust Named Honorary Member of Live PD, Clip From New Hidden Gem

– Goldust has received an honorary badge from A%E’s Live PD. The docuseries posted to Twitter to announce that the WWE star has been presented with an honorary badge, as you can see below:

Welcome to Live PD Nation @Goldust! We hope you enjoy your official honorary badge and look forward to tweeting with you. 🚨#LivePD pic.twitter.com/2IMWKJfpYV — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) December 14, 2018

– WWE is releasing twelve days of Hidden Gems starting today. You can see a clip from today’s Gem below, with Fritz Von Erich facing The Great Kabuki in a Texas Death Match from WCCW Christmas Star Wars 1981: