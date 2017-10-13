wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldust Painting Face Pink This Weekend, Roode on His WWE 2K18 Entrance, Stock Up
– Goldust has revealed that he is painting his face pink at Sunday’s WWE house show for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The WWE star posted:
This Sunday in #wweyakima , I will be painting my face #Pink for #BreastCancerAwareness . @SusanGKomen @WWE
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) October 13, 2017
– WWE’s stock closed at $22.54, up $0.24 (1.1%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE posted the following video of Bobby Roode discusing his WWE video game debut in WWE 2K18. Roode says that it’s cool to be part of the game and praises the amount of detail that was put into his entrance: