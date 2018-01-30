WWE News: Goldust Reveals New Mixed Match Challenge Partner, Highlights From This Week

Goldust has revealed his new partner in the Mixed Match Challenge. Mandy Rose was announced as Goldust’s partner and will team with him in next week’s match.

Rose and Goldust will take up to take on Naomi and Jimmy Uso in next week’s episode. The winners will face Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss in week eight. You can see highlights of Strowman and Bliss’ win over Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch below: