WWE News: Goldust Sends Mandy Rose a Message Ahead of Mixed Match Challenge, Mustafa Ali Hypes CW Title Tournament

– Goldust posted a message to Mandy Rose to WWE’s Instagram account. The two are teaming up in the Mixed Match Challenge this week after Alicia Fox was pulled from the team with Goldust due to an injury.

Goldust and Rose will face Jimmy Uso and Naomi on the show, which airs of Facebook Live on Tuesday night:

– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter to promote the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament that continues on this coming week’s 205 Live. TJP and Cedric Alexander have won their way rto the second round and next up are the following matches:

* Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto

* Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami