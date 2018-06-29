Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldust Shares Photo With Gallows & Anderson, Zack Ryder Unboxes Ghostbusters Plush

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldust

– Goldust posted to Twitter sharing a picture of himself giving the “Too Sweet” to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. You can see the picture below:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring Ryder unboxing Kidrobot’s Ghostbusters HugMe Slimer plush:

