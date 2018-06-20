wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldust Tells People To Stop Bullying, NXT Debuts Six Years Ago Today
– In a post on Twitter, Goldust spoke out against bullying and told his fans to be better people. He wrote:
Look, I’m hearing a lot about suicides today because of bullying. Stop bullying!! Be compassionate and friendly!! Stop trying to impress your stupid friends and be a better person! It costs nothing to be good to someone who you know nothing about, or their situation. #BeAHero
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 20, 2018
There's no way we can stop bullying it just continues over and over again Dustin
— Vance (@vancelong1) June 20, 2018
That’s the wrong attitude dude. It starts with one. https://t.co/AKOp4FSfXE
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 20, 2018
– The NXT brand debuted at Full Sail University six years ago today, according to a post from the WWE Network.