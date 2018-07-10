Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldust Undergoing Knee Surgery, Preview of Latest WWE Marquee Match

July 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldust Dustin Rhodes Raw 91817 WWE Main Event

– Goldust posted to Twitter noting that he is undergoing a knee operation. The WWE star shared a picture of himself with orthopaedic surgeon Jeff Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday, noting that he won’t be able to “bend the knee” for a couple of weeks:

– WWE posted the following preview of the latest Marquee Match, which is the Chris Jericho vs. CM Punk Chicago Street Fight at Extreme Rules 2012:

article topics :

Goldust, WWE Marquee Matches, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading