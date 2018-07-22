Quantcast

 

WWE News: Goldust Wants His Own Funko Pop, Noelle Foley Interviews Matt Hardy

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldust Dustin Rhodes

– Goldust posted to Twitter to express interest in getting his own Funko Pop! Vinyl figure. You can see his post below, which was in response to Zack Ryder’s Twitter Q&A:

– Noelle Foley interviewed Matt Hardy at San Diego Comic-Con for Ringside Collectibles. You can see the video below:

